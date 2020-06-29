The nation’s largest food drive re-emerges with NALC Branch 715 Beloit Letter Carriers.
As summer approaches, local food banks and church shelves normally would be well-stocked, benefiting from the 70 million-plus pounds of food recently received from the Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, held in May for the past 27 years. The food drive’s timing is key, because winter holiday donations have dwindled from food pantries and homeless shelters, and school meal programs are not available in summer.
The coronavirus pandemic, however, forced the postponement of the scheduled May 9 drive for safety reasons—even as the pandemic-related economic shutdown has worsened food insecurity. To deal with this urgent situation, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) has developed a new plan to address the problem of hunger that affects one in eight Americans, including millions of children, elderly and military veterans.
This isn’t our normal food drive, of course, but these aren’t normal times. As letter carriers in every neighborhood in the country six/ seven days a week, we see the needs and we cannot wait while food banks struggle, demand grows and people remain hungry. Once it is safe, we will return to the traditional food drive.
Please donate what you can to a food bank in our community. Collectively Branch 715 & NALC donated $1000 between 2 local Beloit 501.c3 food banks.
Rock County Salvation Army-Beloit
(Submitted by Dawn Ahnen on behalf of Branch 715 Beloit Letter Carriers)