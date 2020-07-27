Do you remember when the schools shut down back in March and parents had to begin helping their children with online learning and schoolwork at home? The comments all over social media and in the news ranged from, "We definitely don't pay our teachers enough!" to "How do these teachers do it all day, I'm ready to kill my kid after just a few days!" to "When school starts again I am going to buy those teachers whatever they need!"
As an educator I read these comments and chuckled. I even commented on a few of these posts that I hope people remember these things when we finally do go back to school. Well, our time to go back into our buildings is fast approaching and surprise, surprise, I am not hearing any of those comments about our "valuable" teachers now. What I am hearing is: "We need our kids back in school, back in a classroom", "Teachers need to get over their fears and get back to teaching kids in school. I mean, after all children don't get the virus..." "I need my kids back in school because I have to work."
In all of the comments that I am hearing, not once am I hearing about educators’ safety and concern for our health! I miss my students, I miss being in the classroom, I worry about our student and staff mental health, however, I want to stay healthy and safe as I do my job. Should I expect anything less?
Stephanie Rapach
Janesville