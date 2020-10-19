I value and respect the desire for public service. Ms. Gustina I'm afraid is clearly out of her depth though in the 45th District.
Google and watch the two wiseye.org candidate interviews. Spreitzer: (10:13) Gustina: (12:57)
1) If TG is so earnest for public service how come there is zero prior community service cited on her website? None. No boards, no commissions, committee work, kid's school or even volunteer experience of any kind to highlight? No prior experience serving in a group and having to be accountable making the hard decisions that impact others? Nothing is cited on a very slim bio.
2) TG puts a lot of stock into not being a "career politician." Fair enough. Lots of bad ones out there. There are also worthy public servants trying to make a difference and we need discernment. Many people know early on that they want to enter public service; the military, police, fire, doctors, nurses, educators, social workers, ministry work. The good ones have studied and prepared. Walk-ons don't generally get the gig... thankfully.
Leading simply with 'Pick me, I've no inexperience and he does!' is not smart.
A fine woman with admirable intentions, Ms. Gustina is neither experienced nor prepared for the responsibilities of the WI State Assembly that impacts many of us. I suggest a little humility and starting with some commission, committee or volunteer work. They're all looking for help. Let's see how well you work first.
Just my opinion. Not that you asked.
Rick McGrath
Beloit