There are two candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin’s 2nd Appellate District on April 6.
One candidate raised her family after her husband passed away. The other is a wealthy Milwaukee lawyer.
One candidate is endorsed by 10 of the 12 county sheriffs in the appellate district. Hmmm 10 of 12!
One candidate has the endorsement of a number of grassroots people, while the other, according to his published literature, is endorsed by a myriad of Milwaukee County judges and lawyers. Hmmm Milwaukee County has its own separate appellate district so why is he in the our district?
One candidate takes the strong stance that she as a judge follows the law as written and doesn’t create law from the bench.
Did I mention one candidate was elected to a local court by her constituents and the other from Milwaukee was appointed to the appellate bench by Evers?
For me, the choice is clear. I am voting for Judge Shelley Grogan on April 6 for Wisconsin’s 2nd Appellate Court, and I ask you to do the same.
CHRIS GOEBEL
Elkhorn