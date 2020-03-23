As the World Health Organization officially declares COVID-19 a global pandemic, I am putting out an APB for the President, House, and Senate of the United States of America.
Where is the leadership that this country needs? The people of this country are afraid. The stock market is crashing, COVID-19 has been affecting this country in many ways - from the NBA suspending its season to the NCAA preparing to hold their tournament without fans to schools being cancelled - and the hope and guidance that we need from the federal government is absent.
Take it from someone who knows from living through it, the federal government is behaving like "the absent parent." They hold the titles of "President" and "Representative" and "Senator," but they aren't doing their jobs.
The federal government needs to step up and do their jobs. Get the test kits out so that we can identify where it is a problem and focus resources in those places. Get people the paid sick leave that they need so that should they fall ill of this virus they aren't incapable of providing for their families. Do something economically to calm the stock markets so that they stop their free-fall and start to stabilize again. This is what we need from our federal government right now - leadership, action, and hope.
James Foss
Janesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.