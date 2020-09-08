Even before the pandemic, health care was a major issue in this campaign. Americans have long worried about high prescription drug costs and surprise medical bills, and tens of millions of Americans are either uninsured or unable to afford out of pocket expenses.
Covid 19 has made these issues even more dangerous.
We see the death and misery that results when the president disregards science. The administration’s confused response and inability to come forward with a coherent plan have clearly contributed to America’s suffering.
We see how Republicans in Congress react to the economic distress of tens of millions: Brian Steil votes against the Heroes Act, and Mitch McConnell ignores it.
Here in Wisconsin, we see knee jerk reactions by GOP legislators to avoid steps that would improve public health and safety. The mantra seems to be that if the governor supports something, threaten to sue him.
Most damning of all is the attack on the Affordable Care Act. A lawsuit brought forth by multiple Republican states attorneys general threatens to do away with the ACA. This would result in loss of coverage for 20 million of us, along with loss of protection for pre-existing conditions. The Trump administration is not defending the law and has utterly failed to craft an alternative.
At every level, the GOP fails America when it comes to health care. It is imperative that we support Democrats up and down the ballot, and that Joe Biden be elected President.
John Perryman
Williams Bay