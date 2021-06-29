The new Merrick Garland justice department finds that the Barr justice department investigated (in secret) various reporter’s sources, those unfriendly to the Trump administration. They investigated democratic congressional members as well. If you believe in democracy how do you view this behavior? What happens to those names when discovered? Do they disappear forever or fall out of 4th story windows like in Putin’s Russia? If we don’t clean this up in a most complete and aggressive manner we’ll be there soon. Do you believe a free press is essential to a democracy? Without it transparency in government is a thing of the past. And without transparency in government democracy can’t exist. It may look like a bunch of nonsense to the casual listener of politics but we are on the path to the end of democracy when we have the Cyber Ninjas doing election audits behind closed doors as in Arizona. How much democracy are you willing to give up? I love our country. I love its democracy; please don’t let it die. Please get involved.
GEORGE WEN
Delavan