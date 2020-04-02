On April 7, voters in nine counties in Wisconsin – including those of us in Rock County – will have the opportunity to let legislators in Madison know how they feel about gerrymandering.
There will be a non-binding referendum on their ballots asking whether they want the legislature to pass a law to give us a nonpartisan process for drawing district maps so that no political party in power can rig the maps in their own favor.
I urge citizens to vote yes on this referendum.
For one thing, the rigging of the political maps is wrong, whether it’s the Republicans or the Democrats doing the rigging. No party should be able to decree its hold on power simply by moving lines on a map and by shuffling voters around into new districts. It stifles the voices of a huge chunk of the voting public. It leads to a lack of competition and hyper-partisanship. And it costs us, the taxpayers, millions of dollars every ten years when there is a legal battle over the maps.
For another thing, the state legislature majority’s leaders had no interest in two bills proposing a nonpartisan redistricting process and have denounced the commission for such a process just signed into law by the governor. So it’s likely that the next drawing of maps in 2021 will be done by the same majority legislature opposed to changing the status quo.
Voters should choose their politicians. Not the other way around. Vote yes on April 7.
Mark Fuller
Janesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.