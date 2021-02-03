I don’t think any of us is particularly sorry to see 2020 in our rear view mirrors.
It was certainly a year of ups and downs for all. But with the roller coaster ride that was last year come good times for which we can all be thankful. Most memorable for us at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit was the smiles on the faces of our residents after experiencing the generosity and goodwill shared by our community during the holidays.
You can imagine how difficult it has been for these folks for the past many months, not being able to see and hug beloved family members. The kindness exhibited by you all lightened heavy hearts and gave us all hope for better days ahead.
There are not sufficient words to express our gratitude for the love shown by so many of you. May we all look forward to better days in 2021 and to light at the end of this very dark tunnel.
LEANNE SULLIVAN
Beloit