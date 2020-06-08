Many believe, including Board Certified Physicians, that the best way to deal with coronavirus is to just go back to the way we did things and let it run its course until we get to herd immunity. Do you think this is a reasonable approach?
For the record, “herd immunity” is achieved when approximately 70% of the population has been infected, and are therefore immune.
With a population of 330 million that puts 70% at 231 million people, human beings. If we had 126,575 new cases every day, I repeat, if we had 126,575 NEW cases every day, 365 days a year, it would take 5 years for us to reach “herd immunity.” That’s over 46 million people, human beings, per year for the next 5 years. As I write this the United States has 1,724,873 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 101,698 confirmed deaths, both numbers probably higher. That equates to 2,712,146 deaths per year. For the next five years! It’s just math.
Think what that death toll will mean to: hospitals dealing with the sick before they pass, first responders and essential workers from paramedics to grocery employees and even local governments trying to provide services. Then think what all of that will mean to the economy….for years to come.
Stop the spread now. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Wear a mask when you are around others, period. Oh, and we don’t even know if you achieve immunity once you’ve had the virus. Still thinking?
Rick Brunton
Beloit