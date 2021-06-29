I would like to thank the Beloit Daily News for publishing the Salute to the First Responders relating to Rockton's Chemtool fire.
It was interesting to read that it prompted the largest mutual aid response in Illinois history. All of the articles were interesting and it was nice to give credito to the many units who participated. I'm sure there were many individuals whose names were not on the list, but their efforts are truly appreciated.
It was a disastrous day for Rockton and beyond but fortunate no lives were lost. I'm not alone in marveling at the way Chief Wilson and all the officials handled it and kept the public informed.
PAT HOPKINS
Rockton