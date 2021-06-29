I would like to thank the Beloit Daily News for publishing the Salute to the First Responders relating to Rockton’s Chemtool fire.
It was interesting to read that it prompted the largest mutual aid response in Illinois history. All of the articles were interesting and it was nice to give credit to the many units who participated. I’m sure there were many individuals whose names were not on the list, but their efforts are truly appreciated.
It was a disastrous day for Rockton and beyond but fortunate no lives were lost. I’m not alone in marveling at the way Chief Wilson and all the officials handled it and kept the public informed.
PAT HOPKINS
Rockton
Burial mounds don”t
stop golf course plans
Thanks to a Wisconsin Watch investigation, the whole country now knows that indigenous human remains were unearthed where Kohler plans to build their controversial luxury golf course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Ancestral remains were found in seven locations, and we won’t know if additional remains will be disturbed until the bulldozers begin razing the old-growth forest. The property has at least four burial mounds and is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
Already, the discoveries are characterized as merely “a snag” in Kohler’s plans. A Kohler spokesperson downplayed the findings as “a few fragments of human remains,” while at the same time boasting that they will provide a public service by making the burial mounds accessible to the public. Kohler promises to treat these “cultural assets” with the “utmost respect.”
But if this company’s past behavior is any guide, we can expect a filled display case outside the pro shop, while the burial mounds become a curiosity for affluent golfers to enjoy while waiting for their tee time.
How do we know this? Because Kohler similarly trivialized and commercialized Native American culture at neighboring Blackwolf Run, a luxury course that monetized the Ho-Chunk Chief’s name. Hole # 2, “Burial Mounds,” mocks sacred tradition by presenting artificial burial mounds as challenging obstacles for wealthy golfers.
Kohler claims the new course offers “an ... opportunity for public education.” But we already know the lesson: a company that claims to value diversity and social responsibility can engage in environmental racism for sport.
BELLE ROSE RAGINS
Town of Wilson
Get involved to
preserve democracy
The new Merrick Garland justice department finds that the Barr justice department investigated (in secret) various reporter’s sources, those unfriendly to the Trump administration. They investigated democratic congressional members as well. If you believe in democracy how do you view this behavior? What happens to those names when discovered? Do they disappear forever or fall out of 4th story windows like in Putin’s Russia? If we don’t clean this up in a most complete and aggressive manner we’ll be there soon. Do you believe a free press is essential to a democracy? Without it transparency in government is a thing of the past. And without transparency in government democracy can’t exist. It may look like a bunch of nonsense to the casual listener of politics but we are on the path to the end of democracy when we have the Cyber Ninjas doing election audits behind closed doors as in Arizona. How much democracy are you willing to give up? I love our country. I love its democracy; please don’t let it die. Please get involved.
GEORGE WEN
Delavan