I wish to express my strong support for Beloit’s Even Start Family Literacy Program. When I was a practicing pediatrician, I referred many Latino families to Even Start, knowing that both children and parents would have excellent opportunities to learn together in a warm, welcoming environment.

During my retirement, it has been my privilege to volunteer at Even Start with young children. I have watched caring teachers provide hands-on, interactive education that prepares these children for kindergarten, while their parents learn in adult education classrooms nearby. I have seen Latino parents join their children for special parent-child reading times, and have watched as each parent in turn comes down the hall into kids’ classrooms to read to the whole class.

Even Start is a two-generation program that offers consistent learning opportunities for both children and parents. It links families with young children to school district and community resources before children start kindergarten, at a time when they might otherwise be isolated.

Even Start is an amazing program that continues to have a positive impact on children and families in Beloit. It deserves the full and ongoing support of the School District of Beloit, the Board of Education, and the Beloit community.

JANE FOSSUM, MD

Beloit