Election letters deadline set

The deadline to submit letters to the editor regarding any issues or candidates appearing on the April 4 general election ballot is 4 p.m. March 28.

Please keep letters concise and to the point. Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words and should be composed in a civil manner.

Letters can be submitted through the Beloit Daily News website at www.beloitdailynews.com, by mail to 444 E. Grand Ave. Suite 102, Beloit, Wis. 53511 or they can be dropped off at the office.