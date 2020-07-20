2020 has been tumultuous and filled with cries for change. National tragedies like Covid and continued racial injustice have exposed how harmful and deadly complacently accepting the status quo can be for our society.
We need people in our public offices who will examine what has gone unexamined and are willing to make positive changes beyond what’s been passing for acceptable for far too long. This is why I am voting for Yuri Rashkin for Rock County Clerk in the August 11 primary. Voting rights are under attack. From Voter ID laws and gerrymandering to forcing people to risk their lives to vote in the most recent election, now more than ever we need someone dedicated to our communities and to voter engagement to lead the County Clerk’s office.
The community-minded candidate, Yuri Rashkin has made himself inseparable from Rock County. He has been enthusiastically active in Janesville and Beloit and, as a County Board Supervisor, he has gone to bat for smaller cities, as well. Yuri’s record and his passionate public participation will make him a County Clerk who responds to our needs. Undoubtedly, he will continue to fully engage with our community to ensure that voting is accessible for everyone.
His years of service in local government, his professional experience, and his attention to detail will improve the quality of an office suffering from error after error, election after election. Demand better. Vote for change. Vote Yuri Rashkin for Rock County Clerk in the August 11 primary.
Megan Miller
Beloit