I write to support, endorse and encourage others to vote for Brittany Keyes for Beloit City Council.
Why? Because Brittany has an extraordinary capacity to care. She cares about the patients she treats as a physical therapist. She cares about the students on the Beloit Memorial High School football team where she served as strength coach. She cares about the environment and appearance of Beloit which is demonstrated by her frequent plogging (a combination of jogging with picking up litter) exploits. She cares about fairness and bringing a sense of equity to all in our community. She cares about her family and friends and even those who oppose her election.
She cares about being responsible to and responsive to, all who work, live, enjoy and do business in Beloit. She cares about people. She cares about policy. She cares about practice (how policy is actually implemented.) She will listen to and work with all elements of our community to achieve what is best for Beloit.
As someone who served on the Rock County Board of Supervisors and the Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission I can testify to Brittany's awareness and knowledge of the wide range of issues confronting Beloit. Vote for Brittany Keyes for City Council, she cares.
Steve Howland
Beloit
