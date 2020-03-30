Stephanie Jacobs deserves your vote in the April 7 Beloit school board election.
She served for 17 years as principal of Converse School. Under her leadership, the school got a significant number of statewide recognitions. She always worked for excellence in academics and for a positive culture in her school.
The many people in Beloit who know Stephanie can attest to her ability to get things done with a friendly, sparkling demeanor that draws people into a collaborative, solution-oriented environment. She understands management in a school district and has consistently shown an ability to accomplish objectives that benefit community, students and staff. Her participation in hiring the next superintendent will assure that the district secures an individual who is positive, transparent, knowledgeable and committed to Beloit.
The coronavirus pandemic is a significant blow to the School District of Beloit and its academic goals. Stephanie’s knowledge and understanding can move the school district, its students and its staff, in partnership with the community, other educational institutions and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, toward a rapid academic recovery. Please vote for Stephanie Jacobs and keep our school district moving forward.
John Acomb
Beloit
