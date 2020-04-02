As a parent of two enrolled in the School District of Beloit, I have encountered various issues within the district where I needed help. Issues that were brought to the attention of school administrators, and above, having had to contact (previous) with assistant superintendents, and ultimately the superintendent.
Unfortunately at the time, I was not receiving the help/support/answers that my children needed. I was lost and frustrated among thousands of parents throughout the district, feeling unheard.
After several failing attempts trying to contact administrators, I reached out to Pam Charles, school board member. After emailing my issue to Pam, she phoned me, immediately. Not only did she contact me, she listened. She understood my frustration, and she actually cared. Pam took action instantly and broke through barriers that seemed impossible to reach by me and I am grateful. She even took the time to follow up, which proves she cares.
Pam Charles is dedicated to making our district the best it can be. She values education and cares for the needs of our students. Our district has to get the focus back on education, bridging the gap, and preparing our students for their future. Pam has the determination and the drive to help our district succeed, and that is why I’ll be voting Pam Charles for Beloit School Board.
Jaimie Ciaramita
Beloit
