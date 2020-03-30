I am voting for Pam Charles and I hope you will join me.
Mrs. Charles is a candidate with experience, she's been on the school board three terms, has had the office of president, vice president and board clerk. Some of her responsibilities have been working for revision and development of district policy which includes research, collaboration and consultations with attorneys and knowledge of state and federal laws.
Pam Charles is active in the schools as a tutor including the "Lunch and Learn" program, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Stateline Pregnancy Clinic, president of the band and volunteer with Beloit's outstanding jazz band. She aids students with their college and scholarship applications.
Mrs. Charles is well versed in our community and works with many groups including the Beloit Steering Committee, Crime Stoppers, Beloit Traffic Review, and the school district's ad hoc committees.
Pam Charles does not only include local volunteer work, she is a nurse known for her physical contributions, working at Ground Zero in New York City on 9-11, working in Haiti after their hurricane in 2010 and as a response worker in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.
Pam Charles is very qualified to be re-elected to the school board. Please join me in voting for her.
Joanne Klett
Beloit
