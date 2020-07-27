Liberals are calling for removing safeguards protecting the integrity of our elections. They want all mail-in voting, or mailing absentee ballots to all registered voters even though voter registration lists are outdated. They want to remove witness and signature requirements for absentee ballots and no voter ID requirements.
The Daily Signal and a local New Jersey NBC affiliate reported widespread fraud and ballot theft in the May 12 elections in Paterson, New Jersey. Due to the pandemic, Paterson’s election was done through vote-by-mail. In the City Council election, 16,747 vote-by-mail ballots were received, but only 13,557 votes were counted due to the fraud.
NBC uncovered citizens of Paterson who are listed as having voted who said they never received a ballot and did not vote. Investigators found ballots stolen from mailboxes, hundreds of ballots in a single mailbox, and large numbers of mail-in ballots left on the lobby floors of apartment buildings where it becomes easy for fraudulent completion of ballots. A video posted to Snapchat showed a man unlawfully handling a large stack of ballots he said were votes for his brother.
Why is there no national coverage of this corruption? Because it doesn’t meet the left’s narrative. Mail-in voting, absentee ballots mailed to all registered voters, and absentee ballots without ID, witness and signature requirements are ripe for fraud. Maintaining election integrity is not voter suppression.
Why do Democrats want to make election fraud easy? They must feel it helps their chances.
Mike Hanus
Milton
(It is not true that there has been no national news coverage of the New Jersey situation, including felony charges as problems were detected before counting votes. A Google search turns up national stories, by NPR, the Washington Post and others. -- Editor)