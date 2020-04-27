On Friday night, about 6 p.m., I waited in drive-up line at Culver's for some delicious fish sandwiches.
I called my order in, went to the cashier window to pay for my order. The lovely cashier told me, "You don't need to pay for your order. The car in front of you paid for your order."
My answer was "Who, what, why? I don't recognize that black car."
I hope the person in that car reads this. There are no words to explain the surprise. Thank you so much.
We hope, some day, we will be able to do the same thing for someone. God bless you.
Joyce Anderson
Beloit
