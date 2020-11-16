On Monday, November 9, Shirley Robotka wrote about some drawbacks to the Democratic party's agenda.
She missed a big one -- increasing abortions.
Consider this: 10,000,000 Jews were killed by Hitler in WWII - horrible. To date, more than 60,000,000 preborn babies have died by the violence of abortion in the US since 1973. That is more than 300 preborn babies dying per day.
The Biden-Harris agenda plans to increase the availability of abortion, up to the day of birth, with no conscientious objections. Insurances (if we still have private insurance) and taxpayers will pay.
Sharon Larson
South Beloit