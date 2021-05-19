The Republican led Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee (JFC) removed over 350 items from the Governor’s Budget Recommendations. Elimination of these items will hurt Wisconsinites – Democrat and Republican, all ages, all socioeconomic classes, and all racial/ethnic demographics.
Areas negatively impacted include health care, environmental issues, education, training and jobs, childcare, elections, corrections, tourism, economic development, housing, and transportation.
The JFC removed funding for: marijuana regulation, prescription drug co-payments, insulin co-payment cap, lead service pipe replacement, earned income tax credit, enterprise zone tax credit, Medicaid expansion, Office of Student Loan Ombudsman, legislative and congressional redistricting (Fair Maps), Voter Bill of Rights, license requirement to sell vaping products, driver education, special needs/special education, teachers’ paid planning time, municipal broadband in underserved/unserved areas, utility contribution for energy efficiency and renewable resources program, state carbon-free electricity goal, establishing an Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy and an Office of Environmental Justice, dark property and leased property tax assessments, technical education equipment, Juneteenth holiday, Landlord-Tenant Protections, sexual assault kit storage and processing, universal background check, PFAS standards & certified testing, Focus on Energy for low income households, and family and medical leave. Most Wisconsinites consider these removed items favorably.
The JFC removed the repeal of the tax exemption for clay pigeons. One can only wonder why Wisconsin Republicans prioritize clay pigeons over the serious day-to-day needs of Wisconsinites.
Call JFC Co-chairs Senator Marklein, (608)-266-0703, and Representative Born, (608)-266-2540, to ask why tax exemptions are more important for clay pigeons than for humans and small businesses.
TIA JOHNSON
Beloit