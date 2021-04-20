Participating in the Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk is my chance to help people who are struggling with hunger and concerned about where they'll find their next meal.
On Sunday, April 25, I will join hundreds of community residents who will walk in small groups throughout Rock County. Sponsoring one large walk isn’t possible this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the continued need for social distancing.
Last year’s local walk raised about $40,000 with 25% of the total—more than $10,000—donated to ECHO, a Janesville-based group that provides food, temporary housing and transportation to local people in need. The remaining funds help the efforts of Church World Service, a faith-based group that fights hunger and poverty around the globe.
Our goal this year is to raise $50,000. With the generous support of people like you, I’m confident we will meet and even surpass that goal. You can make an online donation at www.crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi. Regardless of its size, your gift will help people in your neighborhood and around the world.
The steps we take and the money we donate support programs that help people in need locally and provide long-lasting solutions to hunger around the world. I thank you on their behalf.
BARB UEBELACKER
Beloit