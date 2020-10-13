I think we've all had enough of politicians, their mean-spiritedness, and their failure to work with each other. While I agree with some points made in your editorial "Power - That's All They Care About", I disagree with the title.
In choosing a Supreme Court Justice to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it is not just about power. At stake is the interpretation of our Constitution and the greatest civil rights violation of our time: the killing of over sixty-two million babies in the United States since the legalization of abortion in 1973.
President Trump's record shows that he has kept his promise to stand up for life and that begins with the most vulnerable in our society. We may not agree on all the issues, but this one carries more weight as it has the intrinsic consequence of life and death.
How can we ask God to bless and protect our country if we are silent and turn our backs on the horrors of abortion? Our country's principles are rooted in the right to life and liberty. We need judges who will uphold that fundamental tenet for all human beings. I believe it is our duty to do whatever is legally possible to make the right to life and the respect for life the law of the land.
Kathleen Christofferson
Orfordville