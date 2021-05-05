This past year has seen many gestures and statements about institutions embracing anti-racism as a value. But what does it truly mean to be anti-racist?
To embrace the systemic inequities in Beloit requires deep institutional self-examination. A quote comes to mind, more an adage now, that when you’re accustomed to privilege, equality seems like oppression.
We cannot solely rely on supposedly well-meaning people to upend institutional oppression by their compassion alone. It takes the lived experiences of those who are oppressed to offer the perspective, guidance, and instruction necessary to implement these changes. Change is uncomfortable.
I hope that this letter to the editor causes readers some discomfort, for it is only through discomfort that learning, change, and growth can occur. Individuals and organizations should always strive to improve how they treat each other, but something that Beloit is long overdue in addressing is the economic oppression in our communities of color.
The Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) is composed predominantly of white men. The fact that we have Black-owned businesses in Beloit as well as businesses owned by other communities of color that are entirely unrepresented on the GBEDC Business Industry sector of the board speaks for itself - with only 2 of 35 board members being African Americans. Only 9 of the board members are women. The GBEDC must immediately open its membership to businesses with diverse ownership and include specifically anti-racist initiatives that uplift businesses of color if Beloit hopes to make any meaningful changes.
YUSUF ADAMA
Beloit