With the sinking of the Titanic, two especially pointed questions emerged: why didn’t the Titanic have a search light on the bow, and how could it be that the lookouts had no binoculars.
One cannot help but wonder whether the outcome would have been different had they been able to see the iceberg with enough time to avoid it. I am reminded of this tragedy as we watch a similar tragedy unfolding around us – the unfolding tragedy of the pending evictions in this county. Ironically, we have little information as to actual number of families that will be without housing once the moratorium on evictions expires. Without this information, our response as a community is compromised. We can plan poorly for the number of “life boats” that will be needed.
Why don’t we know? Pending legal evictions are a matter of court record, but these numbers are not easily accessible for reasons that I cannot fathom. But even if these numbers were available, we have good cause to believe that they will not represent the actual number of families that will be displaced.
As Mathew Desmond points out in his haunting exploration “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” the majority of evictions are not recorded as they occur outside the court process.
John Pfleiderer
Beloit