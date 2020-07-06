Vote early by absentee ballot and vote for Yuri Rashkin for Rock County Clerk.
I am supporting Yuri Rashkin for Rock County Clerk and ask you to, also.
The County Clerk Office has a number of vital duties but one of the most important is administering elections.
Nothing could be more important to our democracy than free, fair, and accurate elections. I am confident that Yuri Rashkin will do an outstanding job in this regard.
But, more than meeting the basic requirements of the job, I am sure he will be proactive in serving Rock County.
Yuri may be the most actively involved community minded person I have ever met. And Yuri Rashkin also has technological skills that we haven’t seen in this office before.
I know that he will reach out to every corner of Rock County, country or city, and to every municipality to improve voter participation.
Join me in supporting Yuri Rashkin.
Vivian Creekmore
Milton