Regina Dunkin believes in this community.
She has done a wonderful job as a council member and as president of the Beloit City Council.
She is always for the right and will continue to do what is best for the city. She has served on many boards and committees. She is willing to help where it is needed. She gives her best in everything she does.
Just like the Energizer Bunny she keeps going and going. I have known her for many years: she is a caring giving person and will help anyone she can.
Vote for Regina Dunkin on April 7.
Irma Bradford
Beloit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.