I am writing to encourage you all to vote Regina Dunkin for another term on the Beloit City Council.
I know Regina as a caring community member. An active and hard worker for all. An equal opportunity voice for all.
She has a wide breadth of experiences. She has worked with the Merrill Center, the dchools and Beloit city government where she has successfully chaired the council. Her leadership has been right by all of Beloit.
Your vote is important. Plan now and use an absentee ballot to vote for Regina. Or please vote on April 7, for Regina Dunkin.
Kristin Koeffler
Milton
