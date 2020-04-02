School District of Beloit voters, please join me in electing two new members to the Board of Education, Maria Delgado and Amiee Leavy.
Graduates of the district, both have a vested interest as parents of current students. Maria has many years of board experience, among them serving the Boys & Girls Club, Health Net, Crime Stoppers and the YWCA Rock County. Amiee worked for the district as the SAPAR coordinator and is a Licensed Professional Educator. Both are committed to transparency. Both are experienced working with diverse populations. Both are experienced working with vulnerable populations. Both will serve us well.
Rock County Supervisory District 14 voters, please join me in electing a new member to the Rock County Board, Shirley Williams. Shirley is active in our community, establishing a tutoring and mentoring program at her church, serving on the school district’s Equality committee and NAACP committees. Shirley understands county government, having served the past 8 years on the Rock County Human Services Board as a community member. Human Services is the largest county department in number of employees, annual budget, and community members served. Shirley’s insight will serve us well.
Please join me in voting for Maria Delgado, Amiee Leavy and Shirley Williams on April 7.
Vicki Brown
Beloit
