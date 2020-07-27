I am happy to endorse the re-election of Lisa Tollefson for the position of Rock County Clerk.
Under Lisa’s leadership the Rock County Clerk’s Office has been professionally run and her office has been a good steward of the taxpayers money. Lisa Tollefson is the only person running for the Rock County Clerk position with credible experience related to the job and she will continue to do a terrific job.
Candidates for county offices must declare a party affiliation. Most people recognize this is a silly requirement. Lisa Tollefson has conducted the business of the Clerk’s office absent of strident political partisanship which is refreshing during these challenging and divided political times we are living in.
A vote for Lisa Tollefson is a vote for experience, competence, professionalism and non-partisanship. Please consider re-electing Lisa Tollefson for Rock County Clerk.
Tim McKearn
Beloit