As we approach Earth Day 2021, the Biden Administration has announced that it will host a climate summit, an event aimed at persuading countries to strengthen their greenhouse gas reduction pledges, including the United States.
In addition to clean energy standards and regulations, a federal climate plan should include a carbon fee and dividend, which would put a price on carbon emissions and return revenue to American households.
Putting a steadily rising tax on carbon emissions would drive the economy's transition to clean energy, while the dividend would offset increased energy costs to Americans.
As a student at UW-Madison, addressing climate change is one of my top priorities for our leaders in government. I urge senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to support this approach to climate action.
RACHEL SCHUMACHER
Janesville