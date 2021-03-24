I am writing in response to people who accuse politicians of “lying” or saying/repeating “The Big Lie."
Of course, this is a one-sided debate. For every Trump supporter who asserts election fraud, there is a Hillary supporter who alleges “Russian collusion."
Partisan rancor certainly is behind these charges. But just calling something a lie does not make it a lie. I would think writers would support their assertions with verifiable facts. I would expect the Daily News to have good judgment in printing such letters.
JOHN HOH
Beloit