The Bushnell-Wheeler Holiday open house was held Nov. 20-22.
Amid fears of COVID, we decided to hold our event with safety precautions in place. We felt people needed to get out and experience the Christmas spirit.
Our attendance was down, but those who came showed their appreciation with generous support and donations. Our visitor log dropped 50%, but contributions were up 100%.
Thank you to all our friends for your generosity. It shows what a wonderful community we all live in.
Vince Daugherty and John Patrick
South Beloit Historical Society