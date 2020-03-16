Brittany Keyes is an exceptionally well-qualified candidate for election to the Beloit City Council.
She is energetic, smart, and hard-working. She carries more than her load when she joins a committee or organization. She listens. She learns. She is an excellent communicator. She loves Beloit.
I first got to know Dr. Keyes via the Beloit Health System when I was recovering from rotator cuff surgery. She led my treatment with skill and wisdom. Prior to coming to Beloit, she worked at the world renowned Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.
Perhaps few people know that she has been an All Big Ten member of the University of Iowa rowing team, an Olympic-level weight lifter, and a stellar high school basketball player. Recently, she has been a part-time member of the Beloit Memorial High School football coaching staff. Always, she runs for exercise and picks up trash because it’s there. You may have met her coming to your door during this election cycle.
Please consider voting for Brittany Keyes. She is a good investment in our future.
Tom Warren
Beloit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.