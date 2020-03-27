Dr. Brittany Keyes has a sincere and dedicated passion to help make Beloit the best possible community to raise a family and enhance our culture.
Besides working to improve our housing stock and home ownership for our citizens, she wants to help attract more living wage jobs to Beloit.
Brittany will also work with our surrounding communities to find positive ways for all to share services for greater efficiency and delivery. Hopefully it will lead to a savings for all the taxpayers.
Brittany will represent all of our citizens with dedication and a positive outlook for Beloit.
David Luebke
Beloit
