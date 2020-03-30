I am writing in support of Brittany Keyes, candidate for city council.
When I first met Brittany, I was struck by her enthusiasm, her energy, and her commitment to the community. She was working as a physical therapist, had a small baby, and yet had time to do what she calls "plogging" -jogging while picking up debris on the road with other environmental enthusiasts.
She also was a football coach and trainer at Beloit Memorial High School. She also is personally interested in other people. When participating in parades with her when she was running for an Assembly seat, she always connected with kids and adults on the sidelines as if she had no other place to be.
She is committed to the development of new retail options and grocery stores, wants to expand access to quality and affordable housing, and she would like to further economic growth and development. Her ability to problem solve and to be effective with people make her a fine candidate for city council. I urge you to vote for her.
Elizabeth Magnus
Beloit
