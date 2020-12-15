We read with interest the Guest Commentary by John Rapp regarding the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. Our community has been so fortunate to enjoy the BJSO for many years.
But due to COVID-19, the BJSO is experiencing significant financial challenges as almost all performances have had to be canceled. BJSO needs our help to continue to spread the beauty and joy of their music.
Please join us in contributing to this fine organization and precious community asset by sending your check to:
BJSO, P.O. Box 185, Beloit, WI 53512
Our wish is that we will soon be hearing the beautiful sounds of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra.
Mary Porter,
Beloit
Sam Keller,
Albany