I urge Beloiters to re-elect Regina Dunkin.
Regina's performance as a council member and president has been stellar. All one needs to do is review newspaper articles and sign into the council website to review her service, extensive volunteerism within the Beloit, Rock County communities and Wisconsin state agencies.
I served as president of Merrill Community Center board while Regina served as executive director during which I was impressed by her leadership, direction, energy and commitment to the center. While directing the center she was actively involved within the Beloit, Rock County communities and state of Wisconsin serving in numerous capacities while serving as executive director at a high level.
As I follow her involvement within the council I see that her performance attributes have not changed. She continues to actively serve wherever she feels she can make a significant contribution to the welfare of others.
I encourage all to log into the Beloit City Council website and click on Regina's picture to review the numerous awards, accomplishments and committees and boards Regina has or is currently serving on.
Terry L. Harper
Beloit
