Expulsion process
decision seemed rushed
Recently, our school board has not been transparent. Agendas are posted without documents to fully inform the public, closed sessions are posted for items that should be discussed in open session, and action is taken on items not posted on the agenda.
On June 22, the Beloit School District’s expulsion process, a process used for some 25 years, was completely restructured in a single meeting. The agenda item, “Resolution Authorizing a Board Independent Hearing Officer to determine pupil expulsion,” was posted, with the superintendent’s recommendation for adoption. The board voted against that recommendation, discontinuing the services of our longtime Hearing Officer, and a lengthy discussion and board action adopting new expulsion hearing procedures immediately followed. The latter was not on the agenda. Stakeholders—teachers and principals—were not invited to the discussion, even though, unlike newly elected board members, they have years of experience and are directly affected by the decision.
Who knows how this will play out, but it was a rash decision on an extremely important issue. Has the board forgotten the pleas from teachers who packed the Barkin arena four years ago, telling us how they need more support with discipline? Before voting against the superintendent’s recommendation on something this significant, it would be prudent to seek input from teachers, staff, administrators and other experts. It may not be what the board wants to hear, but at least a more informed decision would be made. Our staff, students, and community deserve that.
PAMELA CHARLES
Beloit
Crisis at the border continues to worsen
Editor,
Democrat Henry Cuellar of Texas, complained to Biden that the Border Patrol is releasing thousands of illegal aliens into the country without a court date. The crisis at the border created by Biden, continues to worsen.
“The entire system is turned on its head with catch and release. This is the definition of open borders,” said Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge and now a resident fellow in law for the Center for Immigration Studies. “The Biden administration has forced the Border Patrol into a bad situation of managing decline. This is an indication of a system in collapse.”
According to the most recent data released June 25, nearly 15,000 children are being held at government facilities in conditions so poor that some children have attempted suicide. Government workers place the children with a parent, relative, friend, other adult, or childcare programs.
Instead of slowing illegal entries to manage the crisis, Biden is speeding up releases by lowering standards for selecting adult sponsors when parents aren’t found. Border Patrol used to fingerprint people, get photographs, and DNA tests to affirm their identity to protect children. Over 38,000 children have been released to adult sponsors in the country since February.
Biden is reducing critical protections for unaccompanied children. Why isn’t Biden requiring finger-printing and criminal background checks of potential sponsors to ensure children are placed in safe environments? Why is the media ignoring or covering up the crisis and providing cover for Biden’s disaster?
LARRY HOLTERMAN
Milton