Bipartisanship as we've known it has completely disappeared. As stated by The Lincoln Project's founder, Steve Schmidt, "The GOP of old - and the idea that both parties come together and negotiate to get things done - is dead. It doesn't exist anymore."
The Republican Party is now the Party of Trump. Anyone who denies it is kidding themselves. Their values and ideals, their morals and defining characteristics - they've all disappeared. The Republican Party is now an authoritarian nightmare: THEY WILL DO ANYTHING TO HOLD ONTO WHAT POWER THEY HAVE.
That is why states like Wisconsin and Ohio are so gerrymandered that the Congressional Districts look like jigsaw puzzles. That gerrymandering is why Democrats can earn boatloads of votes and have nothing to show for it. That is why laws don't get passed in the Congress of the United States of America: An evenly split Senate cannot do anything because 42 Republicans can quash any hopes any helpful bill for the American people has.
The filibuster needs to die. We have given this "teamwork" thing a try under the current conditions. IT WILL NOT WORK - NOT NOW, NOT EVER. The Republican Party can get all the concessions they want from the Democrats, but if the Democrats are the ones who proposed the bill initially, it will always be a no vote from the GOP.
Anyone who believes that bipartisanship still has a chance is kidding themselves. Wake up and smell the coffee, folks.
JAMES FOSS
Janesville