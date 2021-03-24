Leavy and Anderson best for Beloit School Board
Sean Leavy and Spencer Anderson are the right picks for this spring’s Beloit School Board race.
After years of turbulence, we finally have a board that has demonstrated an ability to move the district forward. In spite of COVID and iterations of district trauma, this past year has been focused on consistency and calm.
As an incumbent, Spencer has been an advocate for reason and stability. He helped this board bring on a permanent superintendent that is focused on using data to drive academic success and one that has already won the hearts and admiration of much of the district.
Sean Leavy is a homegrown, highly accomplished educator who presents his vision with passion that reverberates with those who know that our district can and must do better than we ever have. He is a team player who knows the nuances of what the Beloit district needs to raise student achievement.
There are some vocal people who want us to believe that public education is not worth the effort. These people forget that when they attack our schools they are really attacking our kids. Here we have two candidates born and raised in Beloit, products of our public schools who are accomplished and inspired to give back to the community and to foster the next generation of high achievers from our community.
Vote Leavy and Anderson on April 6. Vote to continue to invest in our kids.
KURT O. HANDRICH
Beloit
School board
needs Schneider’s experience and skills
On April 6, please vote for Gregg Schneider, candidate for the Beloit School Board.
He will bring his passion, experience and leadership to this position to benefit students, staff and the Beloit community. Gregg has worked in education as both a teacher and an administrator for 40 years, teaching in the Beloit School District from 2007 to 2018. He continues his service to education in his participation in various community and professional organizations.
Gregg’s vision is that students learn the value of education and upon graduation are prepared for their future, whether it be employment, higher education or military service. He knows firsthand that students who make strong connections and key relationships while in school strengthen their ties to their future and to their community.
As a board member, Gregg will work with the superintendent to reopen schools safely and to follow all open meeting and open records requirements, while maintaining transparency and communication with staff and the Beloit community. His team-playing skills will further enhance his relationship with current board members, supporting effective and efficient board meetings.
Gregg is a caring and respectful person who will always act in the best interest of students while supporting teacher creativity and monitoring consistency in the district’s disciplinary practices.
Beloit needs the skills, experience and steady hand of Gregg Schneider, so please vote for him April 6.
KEDRON and HARRY WIERSGALLA
Beloit
Schneider’s kindness, dedication right for school board
I met Gregg Schneider and his wife when they moved to Beloit and moved in near us. I discovered we had mutual friends, and his wife and I were in several community groups together.
As a retired teacher and substitute in the Beloit School District, I enjoyed talking to Greg about his many jobs in various districts. I heard how dedicated he was to his students and how hard he worked to help them to succeed. He has a broad background in the field of education and in working with students, staff and parents.
I believe he will be a good fit with the present members of the board and will embrace their philosophy of focusing on student achievement and working with the entire Beloit community. His kindness, dedication and enthusiasm for our schools will serve the community well.
I heartily endorse him as a candidate for the Beloit School Board.
KAY NORDSTROM
Beloit
Schneider would
help students reach
their full potential
There is a candidate for the Beloit School Board who will be a good addition, and he is Gregg Schneider.
As a former school district employee, he was a transitions specialist for the special education program, so he is very familiar with the needs of those students. Even after retirement, Gregg attended many of the school board meetings either in person or virtually so he has kept himself up to speed on the many issues facing the district.
Gregg would bring his passion and leadership to help all students reach their potential before they transition to the next step in their careers. We fully support Gregg in his desire to become a member of the school board and hope that other voters do so as well.
RICK and RITA BARDER
Beloit
Stimulus bill saddles nation with mountain of debt
The $1.9 trillion stimulus spending bill is now law and qualifying people will receive a $1,400 check. This $1,400 has been at the forefront and giddily promoted by the Democrats and most of the media.
Incidentally, prisoners will be receiving the same check. On the sobering side, not promoted, is that along with each check will be a debt of $22,000 that is incurred to pay for the rest of the stimulus spending. What is your extra debt being spent on? Allocated exclusively to each federal employee is $21,000 to take extra time off from work, doubling of the budget for the National Endowment of the Arts, bail out of blue states debt and underfunded pensions, $15 billion for foreign aid, and the list is 880 pages long.
Wisconsin has a financially responsible, fully funded budget and pension system. You get to pay for other blue states financial prodigality. The Wall Street Journal’s analysis showed that only about 9% of the spending goes to COVID relief. The rest goes to benefit the Democratic Party’s patrons and further their socialist agenda.
Of the last stimulus under President Trump, $1 trillion remains unspent. The previous administration proposed a $2,000 check and $600 million in spending. This was cast by the Democrats as not enough because it did not fund their socialist agenda and patrons. More money and less debt for you are not on their agenda.
This stimulus is going to be paid by you, your children, their children and their children’s future incomes.
JOHN SURINAK
Delavan
Schneider advocates change by Beloit
School Board
I am Gregg Schneider, candidate for the Beloit School Board.
I will bring my passion, experience and leadership to the school board as we build better schools for a better tomorrow.
I have over 40 years experience in four school districts with 11 years in Beloit. I was a teacher, program coordinator, program manager, transition specialist and supervisor of special education. I always strived to make sure “my” students received the best education possible, that they learned what is needed to be successful and contributing members of society and ready to enter the workforce.
I worked hard to provide the resources and staff development to support staff and coworkers and encouraged them to strive to be better tomorrow than they are today.
While, in my opinion, the board is in a better position now than a year ago, there are still areas that can be improved. For example: enhance board transparency and increase communication with the community, maintain consistency in school leadership and always ask, “Is this in the best interest of the students?”
The Beloit School District has many advantages: dedicated teachers and staff, expansive course offerings and a wide variety of extracurriculars. But it also has some big challenges. We can’t keep doing the same thing we have been doing and expect different results. We must change!
Working together, community, city, businesses, teachers, staff, administration and board, we can make Beloit one of the best districts in the state and make Beloit proud.
GREGG SCHNEIDER
Beloit
Reelect Anderson
to continue his
community leadership
Clinton Anderson is the right choice for Beloit City Council on April 6.
A product of our Beloit public schools, Anderson has always worked hard to pour his energy and expertise back into our community. He has advocated for improvements in public transportation, jobs, and affordable housing in our city.
Anderson is always accessible whether he’s volunteering weekend after weekend at our Beloit Farmer’s Market or mentoring our community’s youth. He is an excellent listener, and his open-mindedness and passion make him a great representative for our whole city.
Anderson has continuously supported marginalized groups by participating at and supporting Pride events and working with the city to improve the quality of law enforcement while working with area racial justice groups. His vision for Beloit, his passion, his energy and his devotion to the well-being of people in our community is unmatched. He is a source of inspiration for other young people wanting to give back to our community, and we should reelect him so he can continue his community leadership.
MEGAN MILLER
Beloit
Raleigh will advocate for kids returning to classrooms
Our Beloit children rely on our schools to be a place where they can learn; grow academically, socially and emotionally; discover new experiences that help shape who they are and who they will become.
Our schools are a safe haven for some as well as a stepping stone to a brighter future for many. Our kids need and deserve the Beloit School District to refocus. Our district has enormous potential, and the “good bones” are there! It’s time to get get kids back to school full time, it’s time to address the behavior challenges that continue to be the elephant in the room and make the Beloit School District the place where amazing teachers want to stay.
Join me in voting for Christine Raleigh for Beloit School Board on April 6. Christine will advocate for our Beloit kids’ education and for our schools to return to full time instruction.
Christine’s motivation to run for board is grounded in a desire to serve on behalf Beloit kids. It’s time to let Beloit School District kids be the priority.
Vote Christine Raleigh on April 6.
TORIE CHAMPENY
Beloit
Calling it a ‘Big Lie’ doesn’t make accusations untrue
I am writing in response to people who accuse politicians of “lying” or saying/repeating “The Big Lie.”
Of course, this is a one-sided debate. For every Trump supporter who asserts election fraud, there is a Hillary supporter who alleges “Russian collusion.”
Partisan rancor certainly is behind these charges. But just calling something a lie does not make it a lie. I would think writers would support their assertions with verifiable facts. I would expect the Daily News to have good judgment in printing such letters.
JOHN HOH
Beloit
Raleighs want to serve their community on
board, council
It has been my great pleasure to get to know Dayetoven and Christine Raleigh within the past seven months.
Dayetoven is now a co-worker of mine, and the Raleigh family now attend and serve at the same church as I do. They are a dear couple with a loving family. Now, they wish to be servants of their community.
Dayetoven is a candidate for city council who will work hard to improve our city, support our growing local businesses and empower our youth. He will be a voice for all of us who cherish our individual rights and liberties. He will not merely be another voice in the echo chamber. As a friend and co-worker, I assure you he will do a great job.
Christine is a candidate for our school board. Beloit has gone through its challenges lately, and now more than ever we need people who will fight for our kids. She is a firm proponent of bringing students back safely into the classroom, a necessary step to thrive academically and socially. As an educator myself, she has my full endorsement.
On April 6, I strongly urge you to join me in voting for Dayetoven Raleigh for Beloit City Council and Christine Raleigh for the Beloit School Board.
KEVIN THOMPSON
Beloit
Anderson acts on
school board for
good of the district
I am sending in my support for the reelection of Spencer Anderson for the Beloit School Board.
Spencer is more of a listener and acts based on collective information he gets from the public. As long as we have a leader such as Mr. Anderson on the school board, I feel comfortable knowing that the schools in Beloit will have the best representation, and I know that any decision he makes will not be out of a selfish act of his own but out of genuine care and love for the city that he represents.
Please join me and vote for Spencer Anderson on April 8.
MARKESE TERRELL
Beloit
Schneider is proven
leader for school board
What are you looking for in a Beloit School Board member, an effective communicator and listener, a team player, someone interested in transparency, a person with substantial educational experience, a decision maker, a believer in student achievement for all, a person knowledgeable about available educational services for students and families, a proven leader who is respectful, patient and caring?
Well, if that is the case, Gregg Schneider deserves your vote for the Beloit School Board on April 6!
DEB FALLON
Beloit
Stop fighting governor and instead fight COVID-19
My legislators, Sen. Nass and Rep. Loudenbeck, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic voted to end Gov. Evers’ health emergency declarations and mask mandates.
State statute allows the governor to declare an emergency for a duration of 60 days. Since the Republican controlled Legislature has refused to offer protections to Wisconsin’s residents, Evers has reinstated the health emergency six times to safeguard Wisconsin.
Sen. Nass has screamed foul, claiming Evers is violating people’s civil liberties by asking people to mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings. Nass states that in Wisconsin people must be free to move about without any protections or restrictions regardless if they are infectious to others. Sen. Nass has not supported the CDC protocols and believes individuals should determine their own response to the virus.
Rep. Loundenbeck also believes the governor has exceeded his authority in declaring health emergencies but like her Republican colleagues has not supported any protective legislation in response to COVID-19. She believes in the CDC guidelines, follows them herself and states she encourages individuals to follow them (but not publicly). Loudenbeck contends that local governments, not the state, should take actions to suppress and control the virus and wants commercial enterprises, churches, schools, etc. to set their own policies, believing this patchwork of restrictions would somehow protect Wisconsinites.
It is nonsensical to make COVID-19 a partisan issue. COVID favors no political party or ideology. Stop fighting with the governor and begin fighting the virus for the well being of us.
JERRY HANSON
Elkhorn