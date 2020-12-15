BJSO needs support
from community
We read with interest the Guest Commentary by John Rapp regarding the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra. Our community has been so fortunate to enjoy the BJSO for many years.
But due to COVID-19, the BJSO is experiencing significant financial challenges as almost all performances have had to be canceled. BJSO needs our help to continue to spread the beauty and joy of their music.
Please join us in contributing to this fine organization and precious community asset by sending your check to:
BJSO, P.O. Box 185, Beloit, WI 53512
Our wish is that we will soon be hearing the beautiful sounds of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra.
Mary Porter,
Beloit
Sam Keller,
Albany
Republican leaders undermine democracy
I assume that political leaders are intelligent, educated and informed. Should we assume that when they share disinformation, they are lying?
Republican leaders know enough about medical science and research to understand how the COVID-19 crisis needs to be addressed.
Now, Republican leaders know that there was little/no voter fraud. They know that Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris won. They know that Wisconsin’s elections were free and fair.
But Wisconsin Republicans continue to share propaganda and lie to constituents about 2020 elections.
Their hostile partisanship, aggressive refusal to listen to/follow scientific recommendations, and negligence in serving and protecting our own citizens have cost lives. Their actions and inactions have killed Wisconsin citizens.
Their attacks on our free and fair elections are dangerous. They are undermining democracy and the rule of law. Domestic terrorism is a real threat to all of us.
Many voters now believe in conspiracy theories, get news from YouTube and Epoch Times, refuse to read newspapers, and hate their fellow citizens thanks to Republican leadership.
What are we citizens going to do about it? Gerrymandering in Wisconsin has brought us to the point that many lawmakers cannot be voted out. Gerrymandering keeps them in office and they are responsible to no one.
Support the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition. We cannot solve these problems in the voting booth because of gerrymandering. We have to have fair maps.
Vivian Creekmore,
Milton