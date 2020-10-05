‘Mark Spreitzer
for the Assembly’
I am writing to urge Beloiters to re-elect Rep. Mark Spreitzer to the Wisconsin State Assembly. Mark’s intelligence and his leadership experience make him the kind of excellent leader that Beloit needs in the state legislature.
I have witnessed Mark’s skilled leadership firsthand while serving on the Welty Environmental Center Board of Directors, of which he is currently President. His ability to think critically and analytically about complex issues is impressive —and, I believe, much needed in the Wisconsin State Legislature.
Mark’s leadership experience includes four years on the Beloit City Council, one as President. He has also served on the boards of Community Action and the United Church of Christ. He has earned the title of Conservation Champion twice from the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters for his efforts to protect the environment.
In April 2020, Mark was one of the lead sponsors of the “Healthcare Heroes Act” to support frontline health care workers fighting COVID. This Act focused on sufficient PPE, paid sick leave for those exposed to COVID or other communicable diseases, and hazard pay. As a physician, I am grateful for Mark’s recognition to advocate for health care professionals at the state level.
Mark Spreitzer is a perceptive leader with the skills, the experience, and the advocacy voice that Beloit needs in the state legislature. Please vote to re-elect Mark!
Jane Fossum
Beloit
‘Learn about how
tobacco is harmful’
Blue raspberry, caramel apple and bubble gum, my friends and me love these candy flavors… Unfortunately, they’re also the flavors of some vape juices, which contain nicotine. I see these flavors every time I go into a convenience store.
According the CDC list people endorsing 1 in 3 youth use vapes. Flavored tobacco products are not as innocent as they seem. Vapes, e-cigs, JUUL, no matter what you call them, they’re e-cigarettes and they’re not harmless.
Some things I have learned while being a member of FACT the statewide tobacco prevention youth movement is; 1) Nicotine—highly addictive and can harm the developing brain.
2) Other chemicals in flavorings that may cause irreversible lung damage when inhaled.
3) 97% of teen vapers use flavored e-cigarettes (Truth Initiative).
Our FACT group does various factivism’s throughout the year. This year during Halloween we plan to share the message Tobacco Tricks NOT Treats FACTivism that we will send virtually through a candy gram on our social media.
As a member of FACT, a youth-driven movement of Wisconsin teens spreading the truth about tobacco, I hope to educate our community about the harmful effects tobacco, including flavored e-cigarettes and vapes, has on our bodies. Visit FACTmovement.org to learn more about the work of FACT groups throughout the state.
Imelda Dominguez
Beloit
‘Vote for Jacobs
for register job’
I am writing to publically voice my support for Michele Jacobs for Walworth County’s Register of Deeds.
During Michele’s 15 years at the County of Walworth, I was her colleague for 5 of her 13 years at the Clerk of Courts allowing me to see the commitment, diligence, and integrity she brings to her job. I have always been impressed by the amount of attention to detail Michele pays to her duties. She is extremely knowledgeable, develops procedures and protocols that are efficient and sensible, and she understands the importance of accuracy in record keeping.
Additionally, Michele projects a warm, helpful, and engaging attitude to others—important in a person being elected to serve the citizens of Walworth County. Michele frequently goes out of her way to assist at, participate in, and support local community events.
She is a hard worker and possesses more than all the necessary skills and characteristics we need in someone to run the Register of Deeds office with the precision and exactness
the position requires.
Michele Jacobs is more than qualified and is uniquely suited for the position of Walworth County’s next Register of Deeds. This November 3rd, I will be proud to cast my vote for Michele Jacobs and I encourage you to vote for Michele Jacobs as Register of Deeds as well.
Melissa St. Croix
Delavan
‘Liz Lochner-Abel
for Assembly 31’
Please vote for Liz Lochner-Abel for state representative in Assembly District 31.
She will bring some common sense to our state legislature.The Republican majority who now control the legislature have done nothing to help stop the spread of the deadly covid 19 virus. In fact, they have fought to suppress mask wearing and social distancing, the only effective methods we have to slow its spread.
Amy Loudenbeck has gone along with her party on this. She is not serving the best interests of the people. Remember to vote for Liz Lochner-Abel.
Barbara Seguin
Beloit