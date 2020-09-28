‘Help to prevent
terrible tragedies’
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. I encourage everyone to please review the warning signs at Rock County Wisconsin Crisis Intervention Brochure.
If you are thinking of harming yourself or you know of someone who is thinking of suicide, please call Rock County Crisis Intervention. They are available 24/7 at 608-757-5025, 608-757-2244 or 911.
Please reach out to someone who has lost a loved one to suicide. In order for them to move forward with their healing process, they are in need of our help and compassion.
I would like to thank all the Rock County organizations who work so hard to help prevent these terrible tragedies. One tragedy is one too many.
Tony Farrell, Sr.
Volunteer Executive Director
Rock County Suicide Prevention Network and Safety Series
‘Let’s give women
power to lead’
What is the broader history of mankind run by men? Try putting it in a word. How about conquest or empire or just war?
We all know the names of the greats, right? There’s Alexander the Great, Ghengis Khan, Napoleon, the Caesars, Pharaohs, Kings, Emperors. Did they do a good job? We’ve glorified them and made countless movies about them; the glory of Rome.
Or, did their leaders send their people into battle for their own glory, greed, and egos to be slaughtered by the millions? And it came with slavery, ethnic cleansing, rape, murder, and destruction. 123 million people were killed in wars in the 20th century. Our nation was not long ago just a group of colonies owned by a king.
It might be a challenge for some to agree. One would have to drop some of the machismo/bias and let the ladies run with it without judging them on their appearance, voices, aggressiveness, and ambition.
There’s not enough historical sampling to see how women in power would do over a longer period but we can see that New Zealand, Germany and Taiwan which are women-led countries have done an excellent job with the COVID crisis. So if we gave the job over to women for the next couple of centuries would they do better? I’m pretty sure they can’t do worse. I’d be okay with it, would you?
George Wen
Delavan
‘Trump likes to
put people down’
Either in person or absentee ballot, vote with your heart whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, for the person that you think will do the best job for our country and get us back on track.
Did you like it when children were taken from their parents? Do you like what the president is planning to do next year if he is reelected? He plans getting rid of health care, changing Medicare, etc. Would you like being called suckers and losers? The president likes to put people down.
Biden has a lot more experience and knowledge (been there as vice president). Joe Biden, if he is elected, plans on making it safer for American people by taking steps to control the virus. Joe Biden is planning to fix the health care and other things.
Sally Ashley
Beloit
‘Vets unite for a
new commander’
In the past few weeks I have been saddened and disgusted by the remarks of the President of the United States. His disparaging remark of how our proud veterans and service members are “suckers and losers” is unacceptable.
I have been privileged and honored to have known and talked to proud veterans from World War I all the way through to the current conflicts; to have the President disrespect the sacrifice and service of our grandfathers, uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters and friends is despicable.
I too am a proud veteran and I am asking you not as a Democrat or Republican but as a seteran and Armed Services member to replace the Commander in Chief with someone who will not cater to foreign powers. We need a President that will not continuously put a target on our backs, but someone that will always have our backs.
To all my comrades who served and put themselves in harm’s way to protect the freedoms of our great country, I thank you and God Bless the USA.
Allen O. Williams
Janesville