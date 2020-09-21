‘Unifying, assuring
for community’
One of the most important roles of the school board is to create a cohesive board—superintendent leadership team. Respect, trust and being mindful of proper roles are critical in developing such a team.
As our district considers reopening schools, the superintendent is participating in pandemic-related meetings, considering recommendations of health experts, the DPI, legal advisers, other districts and superintendents, as well as his own administrative team. Assuming that the question is not if we should reopen, but rather, when and how we should reopen, it is the role of the superintendent to develop the plan. The board focuses on the goal—reopening schools—the superintendent focuses on how to make that happen in the safest way.
The board should not be left out of the process though; adequate communication between superintendent and board members will help build mutual trust and ensure the board has confidence in the plan.
Our community needs a school board that instills public trust in our superintendent. A good board is an asset to a school district—but an excellent board-superintendent relationship is absolutely critical to the success of a district.
We are in a pandemic. This is no time for politics or micromanagement. The board hired a capable and qualified interim superintendent. A display of confidence by full board support of the reopening plan that he and his team brings forward will be both unifying and assuring for our community.
Pamela Charles
Beloit
(Pamela Charles is a former member of the Beloit Board of Education. WRB)
‘Marking women’s
right to vote’
A big thank you for your great coverage of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The special history feature article on Aug. 7-9 by Debra Jensen-DeHart and the articles on the celebration of the amendment on Aug. 24th and Sept. 10th by Hillary Gavan were eye catching, informative and inspiring.
Another thank you needs to go out to all those who participated with the Beloit League of Women Voters Centennial Committee in organizing and promoting events to celebrate this important anniversary: Janesville League of Women Voters; AAUW-Janesville; Beloit Historical Society; and NAACP-Beloit Chapter. With generous grants from the Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation and the National League of Women Voters, we were able to host two live webinars on the history of the suffrage movement and a motivational speaker on moving forward, with a panel of local leaders sharing what they are doing to ensure voting rights and how others can join in this effort.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to cancel many planned public events and brainstorm virtual and individual ways to learn, celebrate and promote future efforts to ensure all people are able to vote without obstacles and make their voices heard and counted. To see links to many of these events, please check out the Beloit League of Women Voters website and Facebook page.
Barb Porter
Beloit LWV
‘Not as deadly
as we thought’
I have two things to say: 1) Beloit’s Police Chief Zibolski deserves a standing ovation! His proactive leadership in the community has produced many good things for all people who live in Beloit.
Along those lines, I very much agree with Mr. Alan Bates’ guest commentary. He objectively gave his support for law enforcement, additionally stating that those who have resorted to looting, vandalism, and crime should be prosecuted as the law-breakers they are. To do any less is to commit injustice.
Furthermore, Mr. Bates called on concerned citizens to protest peacefully to promote change. Many have tried to do this, but it has sadly been overshadowed by criminal activity in recent days. Concluding, he reminded us to vote wisely.
2) COVID-19 cases may be increasing, but the deadliness is not. It may be true that “Infection rates remain high in Rock County,” but the tone creates unnecessary fear. The death rate continues to be incredibly low, as it has been from the beginning. Take Rock County, for instance: There are approximately 163,000 people living here. In total, there have been 29 deaths. That is a death rate lower than my calculator can figure.
Can viral sickness be avoided completely? As long as humans live, we will get sick. Eradicating the virus was never the goal anyway. The goal was to not overwhelm our hospitals. Today, our hospitals aren’t overwhelmed. Getting sick cannot be avoided. This virus isn’t as deadly as what we thought it might be in the beginning.
Jordan Cernek
Beloit
‘Trace to chaotic,
fatherless families’
Our nation is in chaos and moving ever closer to either anarchy or a dictatorship. To avert this kind of disaster several major steps must begin now.
The first being a return to God. Read 2nd Chronicles, Chapter 7-14; the essence being, if His people will humble themselves, pray and seek His face, He will heal their land. Read it.
The second step is to return to a solid traditional family. This applies to all families but especially African-American families. It means a married father and mother committed to God, themselves and their children. And it means a strong father presence. Parents have only a short time, maybe 10 or 12 years of major influence to raise moral and mature adults. That requires lots of time and energy and it takes both parents. In my professional mental health career, I have seen a lot of boys and young men who felt abandoned, very angry and unprotected; they had a big hole in their heart. It takes a man to raise a boy.
The third crucial step is for African-Americans and especially the leadership to renounce the worn out, self defeating thinking of blaming others. Look in the mirror. “Systemic racism” is dead! Chasing that ghost only promotes interpersonal conflict and prevents reconciliation. Stokley Carmichael had it right: “Self-reliance.” And a host of historical African-American heroes have led the way by their behavior and accomplishments; the list is endless. A few examples must suffice: Booker T. Washington, WWI soldiers, the Tuskegee Airmen, Ben Carson-surgeon, Doris Miller-US Navy hero, Herman Cain, CEO and Don Bond realtor. Their common history includes a solid family, strong values, self-respect, hardworking, embracing an education, and respect for authority.
Yes, black lives matter (as do all lives). Let us focus then, on black on black crime in Chicago; 440 homicides in the 1st 7 months of 2020. And note the horrific abortion (murder) rate for African-American babies. Both of these tragic circumstances are directly traceable to chaotic and fatherless families.
Don Hilbig
Muskego, Wisconsin
(Formerly of Beloit)
‘Sixty years
of denying science’
The hatefest between Democrats and Republicans is a sophomoric distraction from the grim reality of the environmental emergency shrouding our biosphere.
This emergency is 60 years of climate change denial exploding into species-jumping viruses from encroachment of humans on animal habitat. It is homicidal air pollution from epic forest fires. It is interruption of homeland security by bizarre weather events.
Underground home fortification cannot protect families of any color from ecosystem collapse. End-of-times preppers cannot shoot to make breathable air, drinkable water and grow food.
When our farms become overnight deserts, storm surges erode our beaches, islands disappear, we emerge from six months in our underground bunkers to experience a changed landscape. Gone is democracy. Feudal warlords will rule with bands of four wheel drive vehicles.
We won’t have to worry about our central governments with postal systems or public health programs. Nature’s course corrections on uncontrolled population (climate tipping points) will save the planet from excess people. We won’t have so many grandparents and extended relatives. Mutating microbes will have eliminated most weak people who quietly disappear “in hospice.”
Accidental nuclear exchanges from countries protecting scarce water and food will further compromise space exploration. Survivors in orbit or in domes on Mars will preserve human DNA which laughably is presumed to be of value. For what?
David Innis
Janesville
‘Biden won’t be
tough on China’
Democrats in general and Joe Biden in particular, like to claim they are fierce environmentalists. Specifically, Joe Biden prides himself as a crusader against the US coal mining industry in which over 400 mines and nearly 80,000 high paying American jobs were lost during the 8 years of the Obama-Biden Administration.
Interestingly, the article, “While Joe Biden Decimated American Coal, Son’s firm Made Millions from Chinese Government Owned Coal Company.” (See National Pulse, July 29, 2020) shows the establishment of Bohai Harvest, which is a Joint Venture (JV) between Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment firm founded by Hunter Biden and the state owned, Bank of China.
Bohai Harvest invested over $950 million in a coal company which is owned by the communist government of China.
The Biden family continues to do business with an adversary who steals our industrial technology and military secrets, runs massive concentration/indoctrination camps, and has caused the death of thousands of Americans from the Corona Virus.
As the Biden family continues to make millions from China , the question is: Why hasn’t the Biden family invested their millions in creating American jobs, instead of creating Chinese jobs?
It is obvious that Joe Biden would never be tough on the China in view that his family has found a lucrative business partner.
Cheryl Downs
Elkhorn