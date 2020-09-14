‘Time to vote
out GOP legislators’
I don’t understand what our Republican state legislators are thinking.
They’ve done nothing about the Covid pandemic except block Governor Evers’ plans. They fight the simplest directives, such as wearing masks.
They’ve done nothing to address the problem of police brutality and the consequent unrest. They haven’t even met since last spring, except to immediately close the session convened by Governor Evers. What are we paying them for? To do nothing?
I think it’s time we voted out this do-nothing gerrymandered Republican legislature and voted in people who actually represent us and are willing to work.
Barbara Seguin
Beloit
‘The Trump virus
not going away’
The Trump virus is not going away.
U.S. Presidents have no more important job than protecting their citizens. President Trump took control of the coronavirus on January 22nd, 2020.
Jan. 22, one case confirmed in USA.
Trump: “We have it under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
Feb. 26, 58 cases confirmed USA.
Trump: “....And again when you have 15 people and within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero, that is a pretty good job we’ve done.”
March 10, 1,300 cases confirmed USA.
Trump: “Just stay calm. It will go away.”
March 24, 65,800 cases confirmed USA.
Trump: “We begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
April 3, 273,000 cases confirmed USA.
Trump: “I said it was going away and it is going away.”
September 3, 6,150,000 cases confirmed USA, and 186,000-plus deaths USA.
Between the last 7 days of March and the first 3 days of April cases increased by 206,000 in just 10 days and President Trump said Covid-19 was going away. Since that April day Covid cases have grown by nearly 5.9 million. President Trump announced in the 3rd week of April American deaths might rise to 50,000 -60,000. We are now triple that number and counting.
Currently 1,000 Americans die each day of Covid-19. The sad irony of the Trump virus is other countries are testing their vaccines in the United States because of our overabundance of cases.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn
‘Hiding behind the superintendent’
As citizens, we vote for local officials to represent our perspectives because as individuals we are not always able to represent ourselves. When community members run for public office, they vow to represent all of our perspectives, not just those of their closest associates or fundraisers. They make this promise to us, their communities when they are elected.
According to state statute, the Beloit Board of Education’s duties include “...control and management of the property and affairs of the school district” and to “...exercise general supervision over such schools” [Wis 120.12 (1) (2)].
It is the board’s responsibility, with recommendations from administrators and staff, to make governance decisions for the district. Thus, deciding when district schools will reopen, return to in-person instruction, or remain closed and for how long, are decisions for the board, not the superintendent. Operationalizing this decision, that is, how buildings will reopen or move to in-person instruction, or how they remain closed are decisions for the superintendent. Relinquishing this decision to the superintendent indicates that board members are unaware of their responsibilities, which unnecessarily burdens the superintendent. Being clear about roles does not cast aspersions onto the Interim Superintendent, rather it demonstrates board competence which increases trust among Beloit communities.
Voters deserve to know why you abdicated this responsibility. Your responsibilities often demand difficult decisions and in these uncertain times, your leadership is required. Stop hiding behind the superintendent. Communities in Beloit are watching and will hold you accountable.
Lisa Anderson-Levy
Beloit
(Lisa Anderson-Levy is a former member of the Beloit Board of Education.—WRB)