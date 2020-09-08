‘The original
sin of US racism’
We are living through is another attempt at a country reckoning with the original sin in which it has been built upon. At the exact moment that the promise of freedom was conceptualized and given it was denied to so many groups; Women, men who did not own land, African Americans, Native Americans.
When the founders wrote the constitution, a breathtaking and living document, they wrote it with the promise of justice, and liberty. The ink was still wet, and this promise was reverberating around the convention hall all while there were grave injustices that were being heavily ignored right outside the hall’s windows. The injustice of slavery would not be reckoned with for almost another 100 years.
“All” did not truly mean all. It has never truly been “all”. Even after Emancipation it still did not mean “all”. Slavery took another form and racism reared its vile head in the forms of Jim Crow Laws, segregation, lynching, redlining, the War on Drugs, and the prison industrial complex. Hatred cloaking itself in the forms of government is systemic racism. This systemic racism needs to be rooted out. Then and only then can we have some healing that our country so desperately needs.
It is literally going to take White Americans to care, learn and grow to help heal this division. We, as White Americans, are given the ability to go about our lives and not care about racial justice and peg that as “someone else’s problem”. This is the problem.
Kaelyb Lokrantz
Beloit
‘Kamala Harris
is ultra-liberal’
The agenda driven media continues lying about Joe Biden’s ultra-liberal pick for his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris. News coverage continues to call her a centrist and a pragmatic moderate.
Even former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau can’t believe the dishonesty. He said, “It was hilarious to me that Harris is being called a moderate.”
Favreau added, “Harris supports something extremely close to ‘Medicare for all,’ which Bernie Sanders acknowledged in his statement supporting her. She supports the Green New Deal. She has one of the most liberal records in the U.S. Senate.”
Harris held at least four separate positions on “Medicare for all” during the 2020 Democratic primary and has co-sponsored it. She endorsed and co-sponsored the Green New Deal. She advocated for late-term abortion and repealing tax cuts. She tried to impose a religious litmus test on Catholic judicial nominees.
When Harris’s voting record in the Senate is compared to every Senate Democrat’s, hers was second only to Elizabeth Warren in terms of how far to the left she has voted. She is more radical than Bernie Sanders! Biden picked Harris to appease the radical left of the Democrat party.
Tragically, by appealing to the radical left, Biden and Democrats refuse to disavow antifa, the radical, violent revolutionary group that has destroyed property and injured dozens of law enforcement officers around the country. The media calls the riots and destruction “peaceful protests.” The media continues the cover-up.
Biden revealed his true self in picking Harris.
Amy Holterman
Milton
‘GOP has failed
on health care’
Even before the pandemic, health care was a major issue in this campaign. Americans have long worried about high prescription drug costs and surprise medical bills, and tens of millions of Americans are either uninsured or unable to afford out of pocket expenses.
Covid 19 has made these issues even more dangerous.
We see the death and misery that results when the president disregards science. The administration’s confused response and inability to come forward with a coherent plan have clearly contributed to America’s suffering.
We see how Republicans in Congress react to the economic distress of tens of millions: Brian Steil votes against the Heroes Act, and Mitch McConnell ignores it.
Here in Wisconsin, we see knee jerk reactions by GOP legislators to avoid steps that would improve public health and safety. The mantra seems to be that if the governor supports something, threaten to sue him.
Most damning of all is the attack on the Affordable Care Act. A lawsuit brought forth by multiple Republican states attorneys general threatens to do away with the ACA. This would result in loss of coverage for 20 million of us, along with loss of protection for pre-existing conditions. The Trump administration is not defending the law and has utterly failed to craft an alternative.
At every level, the GOP fails America when it comes to health care. It is imperative that we support Democrats up and down the ballot, and that Joe Biden be elected President.
John Perryman
Williams Bay