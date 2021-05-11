Like many Wisconsin communities, Beloit has faced significant challenges due to the pandemic. These challenges demonstrated the importance of the bond between our community and our local banks; at SENB Bank, these relationships are crucial to our commitment to the prosperity of Beloit and the greater Stateline Region.
When COVID-19 hit, we were proud to work with our local businesses to provide the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that supported countless jobs in Beloit and throughout the region. Our partnerships with some of Beloit’s own local organizations provide a glimpse into how relationships with local banks have helped area businesses weather the challenges of COVID-19.
Though always an important community non-profit, Latino Service Providers became even more invaluable during the pandemic through their tireless work to connect the Latino community to crucial services and education. We were proud to help them navigate both rounds of PPP funding.
When everyone pivoted to working remotely, the services provided by Fish Window Cleaning were needed less, however, they still had a staff to take care of. The owners care deeply about their employees, and their PPP loans have allowed them to keep their employees on the payroll until work increases again.
These are just two of the many examples of local businesses who relied on additional community support during this difficult time. SENB Bank is proud to have helped our community navigate these challenges, and we look forward to working with our friends and neighbors to ensure our community emerges stronger than ever.
JEFF VOHS
Beloit